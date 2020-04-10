UrduPoint.com
QWP Holds MPC Meeting To Thrash Covid-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:19 PM

The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Friday organized a Multi Party Conference (MPC) in which they called for the joint efforts to fight the Covid-19 outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Friday organized a Multi Party Conference (MPC) in which they called for the joint efforts to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

The MPC presided over its provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan through a video link.

Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi of Pakistan People's Party, Arbab Tahir of Awami National Party, Dr Said Alam Mahsud of Ulasi Tehreek, Mukhtiar Bacha of National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat, Shakil Wahidullah of Mazdoor Kisan Party, Akhunzada Haider Zaman of Awami Workers Party addressed the moot through the video link.

QWP provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan and Provincial Vice-Chairman Adnan Wazir were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the participants, Sikandar Sherpao demanded transparency in the distribution of the relief items by forming oversight committees at the district level.

The QWP leader urged the government to waive the utility bills.

