QWP Terms Stability Inevitable For Addressing Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Monday termed democratic stability inevitable for durable resolution of the national problems particularly of the federating units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Monday termed democratic stability inevitable for durable resolution of the national problems particularly of the federating units.

Addressing a political gathering at Zaida, district Swabi, he said that federation could address the deprivations of the federating units and uncertainty among the people.

Other QWP leaders including Jameel Advocate, Dr Farooq Afzal, Iftikhar Khan Zaida, district Chairman, Masood Jabbar, Javed Zaman Khan and Fazal Adnan Khan also addressed the public meeting.

On this occasion, office bearers and workers of PTI including Mahtab Gul Hafiz Saab, Said Bacha, Sherinzada, Habib Gul, Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjad, Zahoor, Naseeb Gul, Fazal Subhan, Kamal Khan, Gul Rehman Kaka, Taj Nabi, Anzar Gul Kaka, Ayaz Khan, Sher Ali Mama and Sharif Gul along with families and associates announced joining QWP.

He said that the prevailing price-hike had affected the poor including the middle class and essential food items were going out of the reach of the people and business activities were also declining. He demanded that the government announce a special relief package to redress the grievances of the poor.

Sikandar Hayat Sherpao also called for focus on the development of the agricultural sector and said that due to the lack of the attention of the previous PTI government, the people were facing food insecurity and shortage of food items.

