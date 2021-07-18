UrduPoint.com
Railway Police Ordered To Ensure Strict Security Measures On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police have made strict security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the letter, the PR Police IG Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered to increase the number of police personnel at all railway stations and trains across the country.

Police commandos have been deployed at the entrances and exits of important installations and railway stations.

Every possible protection should be provided to the lives and property of railway passengers, the IG said.

He directed to ensure implementation of government SOPs in view of the fourth wave of Corona virus. The Railway Police have been directed to provide full security to mosques and Imambargahs coming under the railway area. Suspicious and irrelevant people should be closely monitored, IG Railway Police ordered.

