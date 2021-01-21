Railways to be run on successful business model: Swati

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the department will be run on successful business model.

Presiding over marathon meetings at the Railway headquarters on the first day of his three-day visit here on Thursday, he said that every suggestion for development of the department would be welcomed.

He said the PR land would be improved and developed for the restoration of the Railways, instead of selling its land.

The minister said that the rule of carrot and stick would be introduced in the department, adding that punishment for mistake and reward for good work would be given to the employees.

He said that it was better for the PR to run its own business instead of schools and hospitals.

"A worker and officer should be provided with facilities, but it is only possible by generating and increasing revenue," he said.

"I myself am studying files of officers. I do not know anyone in the Railways and posting officers on merit after interviewing them," the minister said.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about strategy of increasing revenue by 25 per cent in upcoming three months, plan about outsourcing of passenger trains, improvement of services, infrastructure issues for the train operation, linkage of biometric system with salaries, tenders of coaches and wagons and repairing of Chinese GE locomotives.

The minister also chaired a video-link meeting with all divisional superintendents.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, General Manager W&SI Shahid Aziz, AGM Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sheikh, AGM Infrastructure Shahrukh Khan, Special Assistant to Railway Minister Ghulam Dastgir Baloch were also present.