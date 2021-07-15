UrduPoint.com
Railways To Induct Around 230 New Coaches To Facilitate Passengers: Swati

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Railways to induct around 230 new coaches to facilitate passengers: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that the department was planning to induct as many as 230 new coaches to provide better facilities to the passengers.

Talking to media at inauguration ceremony of Facial Recognition System at Carriage Factory Islamabad, the minister said the passenger trains were also outsourcing to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity. Azam Swati thanked the Defense Productions Ministry for launching the modern technology for Pakistan Railways which would help the department to address its different issue.

He said some vested interest had taken Pakistan Railways into their grip but through the application of technology, the government would defeat corruption in department.

He said, the governments in the past had inducted people on political basis not only in Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) but also at other national institutions of the country and destroyed them.

The minister said that double salary would be awarded to the employee, who would work hard and said, "We are committed to make Pakistan Railways a profitable organization."The minister said everybody was well aware about the theft of tickets and scrap of Pakistan Railways and these types of elements would be dealt with iron hands. Azam Swati urged the Defense Productions Ministry to join hands with Pakistan Railways to make the department into profitable entity, adding that nexus of mafia could not break without the help of modern technology. The minister said that he had not taken a single penny from the government and urged the masses to hold him and other officers accountable if something goes wrong.

Azam Swati said that freight wagons would be given to those, who wanted to do business with Pakistan Railways. Trade union of Pakistan Railways would work for betterment of employees and department, he added.

