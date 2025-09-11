Railways To Pursue Automation, Strengthen Reforms: Hanif Abbasi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said that automation is the mission of Pakistan Railways, and every possible effort will be made to ensure its success.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who visited Railway Headquarters on Thursday and co-chaired a session on ongoing reforms.
Hanif Abbasi briefed the Communications Minister on the reform initiatives being implemented in Pakistan Railways. Abdul Aleem Khan lauded these efforts, particularly praising the inspections by food authorities at railway station food points as a model practice.
The Railway Minister said partnerships with provincial governments are being developed to improve railway infrastructure. He also commended railway employees for their hard work, noting that despite devastating floods, the Main Line-I remained operational without interruption.
He further announced that two CIP lounges are under construction in Karachi and will be inaugurated in October.
The Communications Minister also shared reform suggestions, which were welcomed by the Railway Minister. Later, both ministers visited Lahore Railway Station, where Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to passengers.
Recent Stories
Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Immediate action ordered on Gulraiz Colony Issues7 minutes ago
-
Court overturns order to block 11 YouTube channels7 minutes ago
-
Tourism Dept starts verification process of academic credentials of KPCTA employees7 minutes ago
-
Honey bees attack six schoolgirls7 minutes ago
-
Six suspects killed in Lahore police 'encounters'7 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks details of allotted plots on waterways7 minutes ago
-
PSCA launches upgraded version of Public Safety App7 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to accused to hire lawyer7 minutes ago
-
Railways to pursue automation, strengthen reforms: Hanif Abbasi7 minutes ago
-
Nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
One held in murder case during police crackdown17 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures intensified in Abbottabad17 minutes ago