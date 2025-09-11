Open Menu

Railways To Pursue Automation, Strengthen Reforms: Hanif Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said that automation is the mission of Pakistan Railways, and every possible effort will be made to ensure its success.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who visited Railway Headquarters on Thursday and co-chaired a session on ongoing reforms.

Hanif Abbasi briefed the Communications Minister on the reform initiatives being implemented in Pakistan Railways. Abdul Aleem Khan lauded these efforts, particularly praising the inspections by food authorities at railway station food points as a model practice.

The Railway Minister said partnerships with provincial governments are being developed to improve railway infrastructure. He also commended railway employees for their hard work, noting that despite devastating floods, the Main Line-I remained operational without interruption.

He further announced that two CIP lounges are under construction in Karachi and will be inaugurated in October.

The Communications Minister also shared reform suggestions, which were welcomed by the Railway Minister. Later, both ministers visited Lahore Railway Station, where Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to passengers.

