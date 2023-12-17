Open Menu

Railways To Restore Awam Express In Next Week

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Railways to restore Awam Express in next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Railways has finally decided to restore Awam Express next week which was closed by the department after the deteriorating flood situation of 2022 in Sindh and other parts of the country.

“The decision to reinstate this crucial train service has been made after the suspension due to the severe flood situation in 2022, promising a renewed connection between major cities,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said, "Awam Express, operating on the route from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Peshawar, is set to resume operations following directives issued to the carriage factory officials at the Railway Headquarters."

The official said that the department would prepare 18 bogies, accommodating economy class, lower AC, and AC business class coaches for the relaunch scheduled in December.

He said, "Awam Express is one of the longest continuous running services, covering a published distance of 1,721 kilometres along the Karachi–Peshawar Railway line."

The train journey typically spanned approximately 33 hours and 30 minutes, serving as a crucial link between these prominent cities, the official added.

To a question, he said the department has granted a one-month extension in services of the Shalimar Express train that operates on the Karachi-Lahore route. In May 2023, Pakistan Railways revived the high-speed Shalimar Express passenger train after eight months.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Business Flood May December From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

16 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan