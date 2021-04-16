UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

22 minutes ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

11 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.