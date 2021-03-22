UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Hailstorm Lashed Different Parts Of Balochistan Including Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:28 PM

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochistan including Quetta

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed different parts of the province including the provincial capital Quetta which turned weather cold in respective areas on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed different parts of the province including the provincial capital Quetta which turned weather cold in respective areas on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, thundershowers and heavy rains lashed various parts of the districts while traffic was suspended on National Highway for few hours near Khuzdar due to flash floods.

According to the Met Office, the respective areas of Balochistan received rain while rainfalls were recorded in areas including Barkhan 18 mm, Dablandin 1 mm, Khuzdar 13.4 mm, Kalat 2 mm, Quetta 17 mm, Chaman 6 mm, Loralai 5 mm, Mastung 5.

2, Muslim Bagh 8.8 mm, Pishin 9.5 mm and Ziarat 19.2.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.6 degree centigrade and 1.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Moderate to heavy rain-strong winds-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkchan, Pishin, Quetta, Killa Abdullah Mastung, Nushki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bught, Bolan, Lehri, Kalat and Kharan district.

However, Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Traffic Zhob Chaman Sibi Barkhan Bolan Harnai Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Nushki Ziarat Bagh Muslim Rains

Recent Stories

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With U ..

14 seconds ago

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

1 minute ago

KP extends health emergency period

1 minute ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

1 minute ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

1 minute ago

Farooq Haider seeks early solution of Kashmir conf ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.