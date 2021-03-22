Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochistan including Quetta

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed different parts of the province including the provincial capital Quetta which turned weather cold in respective areas on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed different parts of the province including the provincial capital Quetta which turned weather cold in respective areas on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, thundershowers and heavy rains lashed various parts of the districts while traffic was suspended on National Highway for few hours near Khuzdar due to flash floods.

According to the Met Office, the respective areas of Balochistan received rain while rainfalls were recorded in areas including Barkhan 18 mm, Dablandin 1 mm, Khuzdar 13.4 mm, Kalat 2 mm, Quetta 17 mm, Chaman 6 mm, Loralai 5 mm, Mastung 5.

2, Muslim Bagh 8.8 mm, Pishin 9.5 mm and Ziarat 19.2.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.6 degree centigrade and 1.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Moderate to heavy rain-strong winds-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkchan, Pishin, Quetta, Killa Abdullah Mastung, Nushki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bught, Bolan, Lehri, Kalat and Kharan district.

However, Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.