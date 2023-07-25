Rainfall enhancement project for Cholistan inaugurated at IUB

The inauguration ceremony of the Islamia University Bahawalpur pilot project to convert Cholistan into an agro-economic zone through the Rainfall Enhancement Project was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The inauguration ceremony of the Islamia University Bahawalpur pilot project to convert Cholistan into an agro-economic zone through the Rainfall Enhancement Project was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Meteorologist Dr. Muhammad Hanif, representative of ICCCT in Pakistan Imtiaz Lodhi, Head of Weatherwalay Islamabad Junaid Yameen, Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain Tahir, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of education Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Paracha, Treasurer Rizwan Majeed, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Azhar Hussain, Director of Intercropping Technology Center Dr. Ali Raza, Director of Planning and Development Farkhanda Tehsin, Director IUB Dost Salman Qureshi, Director Academics Dr. Mukshauf Ahmed, Dr. Abdullah and other senior officers were present in the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that the world's rapidly increasing population, global climate change and deforestation, and decreasing agricultural land have become a big challenge for developing countries. Pakistan is the country most affected by climate change and being the 5th largest country in terms of population is facing major challenges like food security. 14 percent of Pakistan's area consists of Cholistan, Thar desert.

The IUB has started increasing the water resources of Pakistan by increasing the rainfall with the cooperation of international organizations. With this project, 6.6 million hectares of the Cholistan area will be brought under cultivation. Cholistan is the fertile region of the Hakkra River. Our scientists have collected meteorological data for 40 years and found that there is 40% moisture in the atmosphere of Cholistan, which can be increased by ionization to rain and the overall GDP of Pakistan can be increased by 8 to 10 billion Dollars. On this occasion, the participants were given a detailed briefing about the rain enhancement technology which is completely environment friendly. This technology will get 3 to 5 million hectares feet of water, which will raise the water level in the ground. The Agro Economic Zone will provide one million jobs.