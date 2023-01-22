UrduPoint.com

Rajab Moon Not Sighted: Azad

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Rajab moon not sighted: Azad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad here on Sunday announced that the moon of Rajab 1444 AH was not sighted at any nook and cranny of the country.

Chairing the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said that the first of Rajab-ul-Murajab would fall on Tuesday, January 24.

