Rajanpur police launches crackdown against liquor makers

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur police on Tuesday launched a comprehensive crackdown on liquor makers and sellers across the district to curb crime in the area.

According to official sources, police raided various areas of the district and claimed to have located three working distilleries in the Kacha area.

Police also claimed to have recovered 700 liters of liquor, 2200 empty bottles, 3 fake government cards and 1122 grams of hashish from three liquor vendors named Sabkat Khan, Dilawar Khan and Aslam.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested liquor dealers under the Narcotics Act.