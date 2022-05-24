UrduPoint.com

Rajanpur Police Launches Crackdown Against Liquor Makers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Rajanpur police launches crackdown against liquor makers

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur police on Tuesday launched a comprehensive crackdown on liquor makers and sellers across the district to curb crime in the area.

According to official sources, police raided various areas of the district and claimed to have located three working distilleries in the Kacha area.

Police also claimed to have recovered 700 liters of liquor, 2200 empty bottles, 3 fake government cards and 1122 grams of hashish from three liquor vendors named Sabkat Khan, Dilawar Khan and Aslam.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested liquor dealers under the Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Police Rajanpur Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

11 hours ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.