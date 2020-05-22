Rajjar sweets attracts Eid shoppers in droves on eve of Eid

The famous Rajjar sweets of Charsadda district has attracted people in droves on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations

Great rush of buyers was witnessed on Friday on all bakary shops in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts where Rajjar sweets were being sold like a hot cake due to its affordable price and delicious taste.

Located about one kilometer north of Charsadda City, Rajjar bazaar has now turned into a sweets market attracting people from across the country especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on eve of Eidul Fitr.

The visit to the market revealed that consumers were seen standing in long queues in front of sweet shops to wait for their turn to buy famous tasty sweet being identity of Charsadda despite hot weather and fast of Ramazan.

Rajjar Sweet House owner, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob said this business was started by his grandfather Israruddin alias Chacha Halwai in 1930 and he belonged to the third generation that was running this business even today.

He said delicious quality of the sweet differentiate it from rest of confectionaries in local markets due to its better taste, chemically free and affordable price.

The people served it to relatives and guests as special item on Eid, weddings, engagements and children birthday parties to strengthen the bond of love and friendship.

It was a preferred choice of many poor and white collar people being sold on Rs 280-320 per kilogram in local markets.

Haji Yaqoob said recipe for the popular sweet has changed over the years, adding only butter, flour and gur were used by my grandfather in its preparation as sugar was not available in those ancient days.

Now-a-days it was being prepared with various ingredients including desi ghee, milk, butter, gur and white flour.

The popular sweet had attracted traders from Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic while marching to subcontinent via Charsadda and Peshawar through GT Road.

He said traders from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Punjab have placed their orders ahead of Eidul Fitr and extra labour was hired to meet their pressing demands.

The inter provincial businessen and traders have made substantial investment by purchasing huge stocks of the confectionary for their outlets to cater consumers' high demands for Eid besides earned maximum profits.

The local people also send the sweets as a gift to their friends and relatives, living in other parts of the country as well as abroad.

It was being exported to Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and several middle Eastern countries besides sent to America, UK and other western countries as a gift for friends and relatives.

"Rajar sweet is my first choice on Meeti Eid. I have purchased 20 kilogram sweets including five KG each for my married sister and brother as special Eid gift," Khurshid Khan, a lover of Rajjar sweet belonged to Nowsehra district told APP.

"I personally like it because it is prepared in milk and gur making it more delicious, tastey and free of adulteration," he said.

He said Pakistan can earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting the confectionery to international markets.

Focus should be made on its marketing by involving foreign missions to explore new avenues for this popular product.

Ihtisham Khan, a lecture of urdu Literature said that Rajjar Methai was an essential part of my Eid shopping and his Eid seemed incomplete without it.

He demanded for giving Rajjar sweets status of industry and special incentives to people associated with this old business to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Yaqoob said coronavirus lockdown has badly affected our business since March and shopkeepers were struggling to continue it due to substantial economic losses due to the pandemic.

He urged Government to announce relief package for lockdown affected shopkeepers of Rajjar sweets.