Rally condemns Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A protest rally was held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday against India's illegal military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir besides human rights violations and forced partition of the state.

Protest was staged at Burhan wani Shaheed Chouk where people were chanting slogans against Indian tyrant activities in IOK for turning the Muslim majority state into a minority.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards with slogans in favor of Kashmir's independence and marched towards Gharipan Chowk where they set the Indian flag on fire.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam , Usman Ali Hashim, Hamza Shaheen, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri Abdul Rauf Tantray, Student Leader Umair Safid Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi, Auragnzaib Tantray, Qasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, speakers said that India has been illegally occupied the disputed state for the last seven decades.

They maintained that during the illegal military occupation, India severely violated the political, religious and social rights of the people there.

"Tens of thousands of civilians have been martyred and thousands, including women, children, youth and the elderly, have been imprisoned" they voiced.

The speakers said that India has committed a great act of terrorism by forcibly dividing the state on August 5, 2019.

Rejecting the Indian move to destroy the identity of the people of the state, the speakers said that despite 623 days of military siege, all kinds of oppression and violence, India has failed to crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people.

"The Kashmiri people are still in mourning for independence from India", they added.

They reiterated that the Kashmiri youth were still lighting up the candles of independence by offering their warm blood.

The speakers called on the United Nations to play its role to refrain India against inhumane laws such as AFSPA, POTA and TADA in the disputed state.

The speakers also called on international human rights organizations, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to stop India from violating human rights in the disputed state.

The demanded the United Nations to establish a free, fair and impartial referendum in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.