UrduPoint.com

Rally For Enrollment In Govt Schools Held In Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Rally for enrollment in govt schools held in Orakzai

District Education Office (DEO) Orakzai merged district, Zahid Wazir on Monday arranged enrollment rally aiming to increase enrollment in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District Education Office (DEO) Orakzai merged district, Zahid Wazir on Monday arranged enrollment rally aiming to increase enrollment in government schools.

In a statement issued by KP Information Department here, the rally started from Khawa Stori Khel and culminated at Garri area and was participated by principals, teachers and a large number of school children studying in Govt High School, Khawa Stori Khel, Govt Middile School, Shiraz Garri and Cluster Primary Schools.

The participants of the rally were holding placards inscribing slogans against decreasing education dropout and importance of education in maintaining a peaceful society.

The local people, general councilors, and ulema also joined the enrollment drive. On the occasion, ten students were also enrolled in government schools.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Shiraz From Government

Recent Stories

7 dengue patients reported from Potohar town

7 dengue patients reported from Potohar town

41 seconds ago
 DC inspects anti-dengue measures

DC inspects anti-dengue measures

44 seconds ago
 PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

2 hours ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.