Rally for enrollment in govt schools held in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District Education Office (DEO) Orakzai merged district, Zahid Wazir on Monday arranged enrollment rally aiming to increase enrollment in government schools.

In a statement issued by KP Information Department here, the rally started from Khawa Stori Khel and culminated at Garri area and was participated by principals, teachers and a large number of school children studying in Govt High School, Khawa Stori Khel, Govt Middile School, Shiraz Garri and Cluster Primary Schools.

The participants of the rally were holding placards inscribing slogans against decreasing education dropout and importance of education in maintaining a peaceful society.

The local people, general councilors, and ulema also joined the enrollment drive. On the occasion, ten students were also enrolled in government schools.