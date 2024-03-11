Open Menu

Ramadan Moon Sighted, Holy Month To Start Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow

The declaration followed a gathering of both central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees assembled to witness the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday that the moon of Holy Ramadan 1445 Hijri had been sighted, marking tomorrow as the first fasting day.

The declaration followed a gathering of both central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees assembled to witness the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee in Peshawar, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) zonal moon-sighting committee also convened at the same venue. Additionally, meetings of other zonal committees occurred in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Quetta.

Elsewhere, Ramadan has already commenced in various parts of the world, including the middle East and Europe.

Several countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Brunei, have officially designated March 12 as the start of Ramadan.

Oman, alongside them, announced the commencement of Ramadan on March 12 due to the absence of the crescent moon sighting on Sunday evening.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the fasting month, marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar Calendar. During this period, Muslims are required to abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping, and cursing, while focusing on meditative practices such as prayers, reading the Holy Quran, and charitable acts.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Australia Europe Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Same Reading Brunei Philippines Malaysia Middle East March Sunday Muslim From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold meda ..

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic ..

Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations

6 minutes ago
 Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zard ..

Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari

6 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financia ..

Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to fl ..

28 minutes ago
 Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gougi ..

Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9

43 minutes ago
 CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

43 minutes ago
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by dr ..

Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence

43 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

56 minutes ago
 City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramad ..

City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

56 minutes ago
 Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

1 hour ago
 Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during ..

Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan