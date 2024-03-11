Ramadan Moon Sighted, Holy Month To Start Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:56 PM
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday that the moon of Holy Ramadan 1445 Hijri had been sighted, marking tomorrow as the first fasting day.
The declaration followed a gathering of both central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees assembled to witness the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee in Peshawar, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) zonal moon-sighting committee also convened at the same venue. Additionally, meetings of other zonal committees occurred in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Quetta.
Elsewhere, Ramadan has already commenced in various parts of the world, including the middle East and Europe.
Several countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Brunei, have officially designated March 12 as the start of Ramadan.
Oman, alongside them, announced the commencement of Ramadan on March 12 due to the absence of the crescent moon sighting on Sunday evening.
Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the fasting month, marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar Calendar. During this period, Muslims are required to abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping, and cursing, while focusing on meditative practices such as prayers, reading the Holy Quran, and charitable acts.
