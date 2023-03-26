Ramazan teaches us to control our desires, live with patience: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri on Sunday said that the month of Ramazan is the month of self-accountability.

This month teaches us to control our desires and self through which the believers have the ability to lead a life with patience and discipline.

She expressed these views while addressing the Iftar dinner given in her honour.

She said that we should look around and if someone was in need, help him immediately, this way our society would develop and it would not only bless our halal sustenance but also the prayers of the poor.

She further said that Ramazan Mubarak was a holy and blessed month, Allah Almighty blesses the sustenance of those who take legitimate profit during the month of fasting.

Do it and give full relief to the people to obtain the pleasure of Allah, believe that Allah will greatly bless and increase your sustenance by this act of yours, she maintained.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri emphasized on this occasion that the first responsibility of all of us was to use our best efforts for the security and development and prosperity of the country and for this purpose the role of youth was the most important.

It is the youth who have to take the reins of the country and play their full role in the rapid and lasting development of the country, she noted.

She also said that just as we control ourselves in the month of Ramazan and avoid bad deeds and are attracted to good deeds.

In the same way, if we follow it throughout the year, all kinds of evil and corruption can be eradicated from the country and the country can move towards Islamic principles in the true sense, she said.

She warned hoarders and profiteers not to make illegal profit from the people but to make a legitimate profit this month; it will not only bless your Halal sustenance but you will also receive the prayers of the poor, which will further develop your business.