Ramzan Vigilance: IFA's Actions Dispose 25kg Meat, 700 Ltrs Beverages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Tuesday said that in the ongoing battle for food safety in the Federal capital, the IFA conducted 334 inspections across various areas of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 490,000 to violators during the first week of Ramazan.
Talking to APP, she highlighted the significant strides made by the authority and said that 127 inspections visits were also conducted in three Ramazan Bazaars, set up by the district administration and issued 201 verbal directives and served 94 improvement notices to ensure compliance among shopkeepers.
Similarly, two FIRs were also registered against the massive violations during the said period, she added.
During this period of heightened surveillance, she revealed that the IFA spared no effort in discarding unsafe food items.
A staggering 25 kg of meat, 700.346 liters of beverages, 39.406 kg/L of expired food, 128 liters of rancid oil, 1047.17 kg/L of dairy products, 9.759 kg/L of other food items, and 261 sachets of gutka were among the items disposed of due to safety concerns.
Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.
Dr. Tahira Saddique reiterated the IFA's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.
She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets who were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items. Safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.
