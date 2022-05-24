UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Vows To Keep Capital Free Of 'miscreants'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Tuesday vowed that the Federal Capital would be kept free of 'any miscreants' who would try to disrupt the public life and activity as the protection of life and property was the prime responsibility of the government.

The life and property in Islamabad would be fully protected and no one would be allowed to besiege the capital city, he assured the residents while briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march on Wednesday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch were also present on the occasion.

Rana Sana said,"This is not a democratic march. This is aimed at dividing the nation and creating anarchy and unrest in the country. Hence, it should be nipped in the bud." He said the PTI leadership had been trying to instigate the public for the past one month through a specific narrative. "This group (PTI leaders) has been talking about a bloody march and creating chaos across the country, and all this is on record. They also said that through this long march they will oust the government." Referring to the PTI's protest in 2014, the minister said they had then violated the agreement with the government. "Initially, they had assured that their protest would be peaceful. But instead of staying at the designated venue, they entered the Red Zone, besieged the PM House and threatened to drag the prime minister. They also provoked the people for civil disobedience."\More

