UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sanaullah Narcotics Case Adjourned Till July 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:14 PM

Rana Sanaullah narcotics case adjourned till July 31

A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till July 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till July 31.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the brief proceedings of the case due to transfer of the judge concerned.

Rana Sanaullah also appeared during the proceedings and got his attendance marked.

On July 1, 2019, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against him under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The ANF has claimed recovering 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Rana SanaUllah Car July FIR 2019 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Creative economy is promising sector that boosts D ..

56 seconds ago

Scotland had to make a splash at Euro 2020: McGinn ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Iran's President-Elec ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination against coronavirus in full swing

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking practical steps for art & cultu ..

2 minutes ago

Work starts at 24-kilometer new section of KKH

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.