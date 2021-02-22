UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sanaullah Plea For Unfreezing Salary Account Adjourned Till Feb 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:59 PM

Rana Sanaullah plea for unfreezing salary account adjourned till Feb 25

A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah seeking directions to the authorities concerned for unfreezing his salary account, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), till February 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah seeking directions to the authorities concerned for unfreezing his salary account, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), till February 25.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings on the application.

A counsel for ANF argued during the proceedings that a reply had been filed to the plea, adding that other amounts were also credited in Rana Sanaullah's account besides salary.

At this, the court directed ANF's counsel for submitting a report about other amounts credited in the account.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 25 and also sought arguments from Rana Sanaullah's counsel to the reply submitted by the ANF.

Rana Sanaullah had submitted that he was a member of the National Assembly and his salary was credited into the salary account. He submitted that his bank accounts including salary account had been frozen on the directions of the ANF following a drug trafficking case against him. He submitted that his accounts were not unfrozen despite the fact that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to him and he was also appearing in the trial court regularly. He submitted that he was facing difficulty to manage the expenses without drawing money from the accounts. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the quarters concerned for unfreezing his salary account.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Bank Money February Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by ..

54 minutes ago

&#039;DhabiSat’ arrives at International Space S ..

60 minutes ago

Dutch hospitality sector sues govt over Covid clos ..

20 minutes ago

DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing It ..

1 hour ago

Covid's rough road in US began with some barred fr ..

1 hour ago

Khamenei Denies Iran Is After Nuclear Bomb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.