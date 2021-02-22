Rana Sanaullah plea for unfreezing salary account adjourned till Feb 25

(@FahadShabbir)

A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah seeking directions to the authorities concerned for unfreezing his salary account, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), till February 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):A special court on Monday adjourned hearing of an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah seeking directions to the authorities concerned for unfreezing his salary account, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), till February 25.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings on the application.

A counsel for ANF argued during the proceedings that a reply had been filed to the plea, adding that other amounts were also credited in Rana Sanaullah's account besides salary.

At this, the court directed ANF's counsel for submitting a report about other amounts credited in the account.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 25 and also sought arguments from Rana Sanaullah's counsel to the reply submitted by the ANF.

Rana Sanaullah had submitted that he was a member of the National Assembly and his salary was credited into the salary account. He submitted that his bank accounts including salary account had been frozen on the directions of the ANF following a drug trafficking case against him. He submitted that his accounts were not unfrozen despite the fact that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to him and he was also appearing in the trial court regularly. He submitted that he was facing difficulty to manage the expenses without drawing money from the accounts. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the quarters concerned for unfreezing his salary account.