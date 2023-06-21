UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Says PTI Chief 'mastermind' Of May 9 Mayhem

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief of 'mastermind' of the May 9 incident, demanding his trial under military courts

"All planning for May 9 was prepared by PTI Chairman himself," said Rana while talking to a private television channel.

He said Khadija Shah the PTI activist was monitoring all activities being done by her co-workers against security institutions.

He was of the view that cases of PTI women leaders or workers found involved in attacking national institutions particularly security should be forwarded to military courts.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has made a request to the former prime minister for leading the election campaign.

Rana said Nawaz Sharif should be given relief from the cases filed against him by rival party leaders on fake evidence.

He said political cases filed by rival parties should be abolished forthwith and added the PML-N, after winning the elections will nominate Nawaz Sharif for the country's highest post of prime minister.

To a question about Dr Aafia Siddiqui, he said all-out efforts were being made to bring Dr Aafia back to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aafia Siddiqui was a highly qualified personality born in Pakistan, and facing sentence on different charges made by Americans.



