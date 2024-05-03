Open Menu

Randhawa For Completing Ongoing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Randhawa for completing ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday said that completing the ongoing projects and improving administrative efficiency are key priorities.

While assuming charge as Chief Commissioner, he said, "We are committed to ensuring timely completion of all the development projects, including the restoration of our iconic landmarks."

During his visit to Faisal Mosque, he was accompanied by officers from the Engineering Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali issued directives for immediate renovation and construction work of the mosque, ensuring that necessary repair work to be completed shortly, with comprehensive maintenance to follow promptly.

During discussions with CDA board Members, Chief Commissioner was briefed on all ongoing projects and the administrative structure of the authority.

Emphasizing a proactive approach, he urged swift completion of all the projects within stipulated time frame and the enhancement of administrative efficiency.

Under his leadership, Islamabad looks forward to future progress and development, with a renewed focus on efficiency and excellence.

