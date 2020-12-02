UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrests Two Of Burglars Gang

Wed 02nd December 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police arrested two members of a bandits gang and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Accused Shahrukh and Waqar Ahmed were arrested with the help of CCTV footages in which they could be clearly identified looting citizens on gun point, said a news release on Wednesday.

Accused Waqar was a drug addict. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of arrested accused.

Both arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

