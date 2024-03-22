Rangers crack down on criminal gang in Katcha area

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In a coordinated intelligence operation, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with local law enforcement, executed a successful raid in Tehsil Tangwani of district Kandhkot, Sindh.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of 21 individuals from the riverine areas, commonly known as Katcha areas, and the dismantling of their clandestine hideouts.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the captured individuals were implicated in a range of serious offenses including homicides, robberies, kidnappings for ransom, attempted murders, and various other criminal activities. The detained suspects are linked to the notorious "Buggi gang," notorious for their involvement in heinous crimes across the region.

Among the arrested, notable figures include Amanullah, identified as a prime facilitator, along with his son, and a local landlord (Wadera) named Yar Muhammad.

Yar Muhammad, accused of harboring the ringleader of the Buggi gang and his family, played a significant role in providing shelter and support to the criminal network. The gang, operating under the Buggi banner, has been implicated in numerous criminal incidents spanning different areas within Kandhkot.

One of the notable incidents attributed to the gang is the killing of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, further highlighting the severity of their criminal activities.

Following their apprehension, all suspects have been handed over to the police to initiate further legal proceedings. The successful operation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb criminal elements and ensure the safety and security of the local populace in Sindh.