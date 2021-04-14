Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP goods

Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 5 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs. 5 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The paramilitary force providing assistance to Customs authorities at Dera Morh check post in district Kashmore-Kandhkot located at Sindh- Balochistan border recovered NCP goods including 1117 bundles of clothes,166 bundles of parachute cloth, 827 tyres and 45 bags of dried milk, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

All the recovered NCP goods have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.