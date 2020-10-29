UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Seizes Huge Quantity Of NCP Items

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:33 PM

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at different check posts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at different check posts.

According to a news release on Thursday, the para-military force seized 9472 kg of betel nuts, 37.

40 kg gutka, 42 kg naswar, 174 rolls of cloth, 3060 packets of cigarettes, 3 kg opium, 32.800 kg hashish, 75 kg crystal, 800 liters diesel, 2976 children suits and other items worth Rs. 22.7844 million.

The seized items were recovered during checking of different vehicles. All the recovered NCP items were handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Vehicles All Million

Recent Stories

Colombia Extends Selective Isolation Amid COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

People of Hazara stranded after strike of doctors, ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Energy Ministry Slams Lithuania for Try ..

2 minutes ago

GCC chief condemns Houthi militia&#039;s continued ..

20 minutes ago

UN agency calls for stepping up forest and landsca ..

17 minutes ago

Profiteers fined in Lahore

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.