Rape accused obtained bail before arrest

An accused involved in rape of a mentally handicapped girl acquired bail before arrest, while three other co-accused were still at larg

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An accused involved in rape of a mentally handicapped girl acquired bail before arrest, while three other co-accused were still at large.

It may be noted that about a month back in the area of police station B Division Kasur a handicapped underage girl Muneeba daughter of Aslam was raped by four culprits. A case was registered against them at the concerned police station.

Three accused fled after committing crime, while another one Haroon alias Sahibi got bail before arrest from a local court headed by an additional sessions judge.

Prominent legal expert M Yaseen Farrukh Kumboh said that in such heinous crimes the accused should not be given bail before arrest.

He stressed that prosecution should take steps to get the bail before arrest of the accused cancelled otherwise the miscreants and criminal minded people will get encouragement from such leniency.