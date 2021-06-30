Rapist of girl convicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Kot Momin Zafarullah Niazi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused of rape-cum-murder case.

According to the prosecution, Mubashir, a resident of Laliani had raped and strangled a two-year-old girl after abducting her.

Kot Momin police arrested the accused and presented the challans to the court for trail.

After proving the charges, the judge awarded death sentences with a fine of Rs 500,000as compensation money to the convict.