Rapist Of Girl Convicted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Kot Momin Zafarullah Niazi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused of rape-cum-murder case.
According to the prosecution, Mubashir, a resident of Laliani had raped and strangled a two-year-old girl after abducting her.
Kot Momin police arrested the accused and presented the challans to the court for trail.
After proving the charges, the judge awarded death sentences with a fine of Rs 500,000as compensation money to the convict.