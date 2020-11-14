Rashaki Economic Zone to change destiny of area people: Speaker NA

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that Rasakai Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone achievement of government that would change the destiny of area people by creating endless opportunities of growth and development for them.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Village Kala, Swabi to welcome local officer bearer of ANP, Muhammad Iqbal who joined PTI with friends and family members. He said that government was embarked on an ambitious plan to promote economic activities adding projects and schemes initiated by government would lead the country on a new course of progress and development.

He said that war against militancy negatively affected socio-economic conditions of people and infrastructure of the province and time has arrived when people of KP would witness new phase of prosperity and progress.

Speaker said that policies of government would not only generate economic activities but would also create employment opportunities for people.

He said that power transformers have been approved for Gadoon and Swabi that would resolve electricity related problems of these areas. He said that Rs. 1.5 billion would be spend to provide sui gas to every household of Swabi.

He said that people have reposed confidence on leadership of PTI and Prime Minister, Imran Khan would be given a historic welcome in the inauguration ceremony of Rashakai zone projects.