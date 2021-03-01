UrduPoint.com
Rashid, Envoy Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Ambassador of Egypt in Pakistan Tarek Dahroug on Monday discussed the matters of mutual interests especially promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan and Egypt were enjoying cordial relations. The religious and cultural relations between two countries were very deep.

Pakistan and Egypt share same opinion over international issues. The people of both countries were bind in deep religious and cultural relations, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Egyptian ambassador stressed the need of enhancing cooperation between two countries on strengthening interior security. Both countries share great cultural heritage.

Ambassador said both countries share great cultural heritage and stressed enhancing cooperation in tourism.

Sheikh Rashid presented souvenir to the ambassador.

