Rates of daily-use commodities re-fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration, in consultation with District Price Control Committee, has re-fixed the rates of daily-use commodities for convenience of the public.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, after chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee, said here Friday that rate of white grams (big) has been fixed at Rs.167 per kilogram (kg) for whole sale and Rs.172 per kg for retail. Similarly, white grams (thin) will be available at rate of Rs.132 per kg and Rs.135 per kg in whole sale and retail in the market.

He said that black grams (big) will be sold at Rs.120 per kg and Rs.124 per kg, black grams (thin) at Rs.114 per kg and Rs.118 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.123 per kg and Rs.128 per kg, gram pulses (thin) at Rs.116 per kg and Rs.120 per kg, Moong pulses (un-washed) at Rs.113 per kg and Rs.118 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.220 per kg and Rs.226 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.193 per kg and Rs.198 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.

160 per kg and Rs.165 per kg, lentil pulses (thin) at Rs.178 per kg.

The re-fixed price of other commodities were: Rs.183 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.124 per kg and Rs.128 per kg, rice Basmati Karnal (new) at Rs.110 per kg and Rs.115 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.115 per kg and Rs.120 per kg and rice Ari will be available at Rs.60 per kg in retail.

He said that milk will be sold at Rs.95 per kg, yogurt (Dehi) at Rs.100 per kg, mutton at Rs.950 per kg, beef at Rs.450 per kg, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.7, Khameeri Roti at Rs.8, Naan (plain) at Rs.10 and ice at Rs.5 per kg whereas the rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken items would be issued on daily basis.

The shopkeepers and traders should avoid from profiteering, otherwise, they would have to face the music as price control magistrates have been activated fully across the district to take strict action against profiteering and overcharging on daily use items without any discrimination, he warned.