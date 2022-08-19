UrduPoint.com

Ration, Rescue Efforts Underway: Sharjeel Memon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ration, rescue efforts underway: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh province this time has witnessed unprecedented rains and aid & rescue efforts were underway.

He said that the provincial government had immediately issued 30 lacs each to deputy commissioners of the districts.

Sharjeel said that the rains had damaged cities infrastructure and crops of villages.

He said that Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Malir, Umerkot, Matiari, Tando Mohammed Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal had been severely damaged by the recent spell of rain.

He said that machinery, ration, tents and other things were being provided to the rain-affected areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Dadu Matiari Malir Sujawal Government Rains

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

32 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

44 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

1 hour ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.