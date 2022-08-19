Ration, rescue efforts underway: Sharjeel Memon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh province this time has witnessed unprecedented rains and aid & rescue efforts were underway.

He said that the provincial government had immediately issued 30 lacs each to deputy commissioners of the districts.

Sharjeel said that the rains had damaged cities infrastructure and crops of villages.

He said that Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Malir, Umerkot, Matiari, Tando Mohammed Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal had been severely damaged by the recent spell of rain.

He said that machinery, ration, tents and other things were being provided to the rain-affected areas.