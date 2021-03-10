Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal housing schemes in Chakri

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) along with district administration carried out an operation against the three illegal housing schemes and bulldozed offices and other infrastructure, informed RDA spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) along with district administration carried out an operation against the three illegal housing schemes and bulldozed offices and other infrastructure, informed RDA spokesman on Tuesday.

The operation was launched against Rudn Enclave, Blue World City and Abdullah City at Chakri Road following the directions of Director General, RDA Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani.

He said RDA earlier also sealed the site offices of the illegal housing societies and added under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 RDA has issued notices to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing schemes.

RDA Spokesman said DG, RDA had advised the general public that they should not invest in any housing scheme whose status had been declared illegal by the RDA.

The general public was also advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. It could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, people will be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA had also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status was illegal.