Rawalpindi Police Rounded Up Six Lawbreakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:19 PM

Rawalpindi Police rounded up six lawbreakers

Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders rounded up six lawbreakers and recovered 4400 grams of charas, 20 liter liquor, 1 Kalashnikov with 70 rounds from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders rounded up six lawbreakers and recovered 4400 grams of charas, 20 liter liquor, 1 Kalashnikov with 70 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police arrested Arslan for having 2900 grams of charas, Murree police rounded up Jawad with 300 grams of charas, Wah Cantt police held Shoiab with 1200 grams of charas and Waqar for having 10 liter of liquor, Taxila police held Taimoor and seized 10 liter of liquor while Kallar Saydian police arrested Abdul Basit and recovered one Kalashnikov with 70 rounds from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under the relevant act, while further investigation was underway.

