RCB by-elections: hearing process of appeals to be completed on Jan 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The hearing process of the appeals and objections on the nomination papers submitted for Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) by-elections would be completed on January 24 and the revised list of the candidates would be posted on Jan 25.

The Returning Officer (RO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward 2 by-elections had received total 10 nomination papers of Zain ul Abidin son of Muhammad Ijaz, Rashid Mehmood s/o Muhammad Sharif, Shoukat Ayub s/o Muhammad Ayub Khan, Syed Imran Ali Kazmi s/o Syed Qurban Hussain Kazmi, Muhammad Qasim s/o Ali Muhammad, Tahir Ayub s/o Abdul Qayyum Malik, Muhammad Aamir s/o Wali Muhammad, Asghar Khan s/o Jan Muhammad, Shoukat Ali Butt s/o Muhammad Rafique Butt and Aamir Rauf s/o Abdul Rauf.

The local government elections were postponed in RCB Ward 2 due to death of a female candidate. The nomination papers were issued from January 3 and collected during January 10 to 13 in accordance with the schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-elections.

The final list of the candidate will be released on January 27.

The code of conduct already issued for the candidates will be in force for the by-elections.

An election cell has been set up here in RCB headed by Secretary, Qaiser Mahmood.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on Jan 26 and the final list of candidates will be posted on Jan 27 accorded with election symbols.

The polling will be held on Feb 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results will be released on the same day, while final results by the returning officers will be released on February 12.

According to Returning Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar, all the arrangements for the bye-elections were being finalized.

