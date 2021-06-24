RCB confiscates 6 goods-trucks during anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Enforcement Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated 6 trucks loaded with goods from different markets in its anti-encroachment campaign against encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out on special directives of cantonment executive officer (CEO).

The CEO also directed the anit-enforcement department to speed up the operation against the encroachers in RCB areas to provide relief to the citizens.

According to details, the teams of enforcement department of RCB, led by Superintendent have carried out operations against encroachment in Saddar, Adam Jee Road, Haider Road, Ahata Mithu Khan, Tench Bhatta, Misrial Road and Dheri Hassanabad.

The teams demolished the encroachments besides of confiscating 6 t goods-trucks during the operation.

RCB spokesman said that the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in RCB areas while now it had further been accelerated.