RCB Finalizes Arrangements For 9th & 10th Of Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed all the arrangements for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to a RCB spokesman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Imran Gulzar here on Thursday visited different Imambargahs including Qasr-e-Shabbir, Dhoke Syedan, Imambargah Shah Pyara, Chor Chowk, Imambargah Qasr-e-Abbas, Allama Iqbal Colony, Imambargah Raja Akram Road near Qasim Market and Imambargah Allied Bank Gali, Chor Chowk and reviewed all the arrangements including security.

The spokesman informed that the board had completed cleanliness work on the route of the main procession and repaired all faulty street lights particularly on the route of the procession.

Leaves of the board staff had been canceled, he said adding, Cantonment General Hospital would remain open round the clock to provide medical assistance to the mourners.

He informed that the CEO had also met with the delegation of Anjuman-e-Ghulaman Abu Talib, Jamia Mosque and Central Imam Bargah.

In the delegation, Raja Mohsin Shah from Anjuman Ittihad ul Momanin, Mehmood Jafri from Anjuman Ghulaman Abu Talib, Qasim Ali Shah Kazmi from Darbar Shah Pyara, and Mujtaba Shah from Imam Bargah Gwalmandi were included.

The RCB officials concerned would also be along with the processions so that the mourners do not have to face any kind of trouble, he added.

On the directives of the CEO, the board had extended the water supply time in the areas of the Imambargahs and procession routes, he said adding, all possible facilities would be provided to the mourners.

