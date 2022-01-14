RCB RO receives 10 nomination papers for by-elections

The Returning Officer (RO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward 2 by-elections has received total 10 nomination papers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Returning Officer (RO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ward 2 by-elections has received total 10 nomination papers.

The nomination papers of Zain ul Abidin son of Muhammad Ijaz, Rashid Mehmood s/o Muhammad Sharif, Shoukat Ayub s/o Muhammad Ayub Khan, Syed Imran Ali Kazmi s/o Syed Qurban Hussain Kazmi, Muhammad Qasim s/o Ali Muhammad, Tahir Ayub s/o Abdul Qayyum Malik, Muhammad Aamir s/o Wali Muhammad, Asghar Khan s/o Jan Muhammad, Shoukat Ali Butt s/o Muhammad Rafique Butt and Aamir Rauf s/o Abdul Rauf were submitted for the by-elections which will be held on February 9.

The local government elections were postponed in RCB Ward 2 due to death of a female candidate.

The nomination papers were issued from January 3 and collected between January 10 to 13 in accordance with the schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-elections.

The final list of the candidate will be released on January 27.

The code of conduct already issued for the candidates will be in force for the by-elections.

An election cell has been set up here in RCB headed by Secretary, Qaiser Mahmood.

The list of the candidates has been posted on Friday while the nomination papers will be scrutinized from January 15 to January 18.

The revised list of the candidates will be posted on January 25 after hearing the objections and appeals on the posted list of the candidates from January 20 to January 24.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on January 26 and the final list of candidates will be posted on January 27 accorded with election symbols.

The polling will be held on February 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results will be released on the same day, while final results by the returning officers will be released on February 12.

According to Returning Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar, all the arrangements for the by-elections were being finalized.

/395