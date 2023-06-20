RCB sets up cattle market at Bhatta Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has set up grand cattle market at Bhatta Chowk to facilitate the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid ul Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had finalized all the arrangements and awarded the contract to establish the city's largest cattle market at Bhatta Chowk at the intersection of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Rs89.5 million.

The board had also made arrangements to prevent the sale of sacrificial animals in residential areas, he said and informed the cattle market would remain open on Eid days at the junction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

As per the contract, the contractor would charge Rs 3,000 for large animals and Rs 2,000 for small ones brought to the market.

The spokesman informed that the board had made special arrangements to meet the water requirements of animals in the cattle market.

Cleaning, lighting, and security had also been arranged in the cattle market, while a mobile veterinary hospital was also established for the medical examination of animals with the support of the Livestock Department.

The Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market is Rawalpindi's biggest market, in which sacrificial animals are being brought from different parts of the country, he added.

The spokesman further informed that the CEO RCB had also visited Bhatta Chowk cattle market and reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements.

On the directives of the CEO, the work to remove small bushes and land leveling with the help of tractors was completed so that the citizens and contractors could be facilitated particularly during sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals before Eid ul Azha.

The spokesman said that the board had imposed a ban on sale, purchase of the sacrificial animals in all cantt areas except Bhatta chowk cattle market. No one would be allowed to violate the rules, he added.

/395