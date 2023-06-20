UrduPoint.com

RCB Sets Up Cattle Market At Bhatta Chowk

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RCB sets up cattle market at Bhatta Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has set up grand cattle market at Bhatta Chowk to facilitate the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid ul Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had finalized all the arrangements and awarded the contract to establish the city's largest cattle market at Bhatta Chowk at the intersection of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Rs89.5 million.

The board had also made arrangements to prevent the sale of sacrificial animals in residential areas, he said and informed the cattle market would remain open on Eid days at the junction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

As per the contract, the contractor would charge Rs 3,000 for large animals and Rs 2,000 for small ones brought to the market.

The spokesman informed that the board had made special arrangements to meet the water requirements of animals in the cattle market.

Cleaning, lighting, and security had also been arranged in the cattle market, while a mobile veterinary hospital was also established for the medical examination of animals with the support of the Livestock Department.

The Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market is Rawalpindi's biggest market, in which sacrificial animals are being brought from different parts of the country, he added.

The spokesman further informed that the CEO RCB had also visited Bhatta Chowk cattle market and reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements.

On the directives of the CEO, the work to remove small bushes and land leveling with the help of tractors was completed so that the citizens and contractors could be facilitated particularly during sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals before Eid ul Azha.

The spokesman said that the board had imposed a ban on sale, purchase of the sacrificial animals in all cantt areas except Bhatta chowk cattle market. No one would be allowed to violate the rules, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Mobile Sale Rawalpindi Market All From Million

Recent Stories

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

7 minutes ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

25 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

26 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.