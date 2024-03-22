Open Menu

RCCI Urges Youth To Lead “Plant For Pakistan “drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the youth to lead “Plant for Pakistan” under vision Green Punjab Initiative 2024-27.

RCCI President and Chairman RWMC, Saqib Rafiq while addressing the ceremony at a plantation and clean-up campaign, urged the younger generation to plant more saplings, aiming to protect the planet from global warming and the adverse impacts of climate change.

Saqib said Pakistan was vulnerable to climate challenges and it could not cope with climate risks, particularly floods, desertification and heatwaves.

He said planting at least four trees per person in a year would go a long way in making Pakistan clean and green.

The drive was aimed at building a green belt around Potohar Triangle, Soan Bridge and along the banks of Nullah Lai to increase the scenery of the city.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Green Punjab Initiative 2024-27, RCCI in collaboration with the Forest Department, and Schools had started a large-scale plantation campaign in Rawalpindi.

He said that the project would not only beautify the city but will add to the environment of the vicinity.

