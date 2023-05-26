UrduPoint.com

RDA & WASA Organize Seminar, Walk To Pay Rich Tributes To Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Friday organized a seminar and walk in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada to pay rich tributes to those who rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the nation and the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Friday organized a seminar and walk in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada to pay rich tributes to those who rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the nation and the country.

Speaking at the seminar, the DG said, "What happened on May 9 is very unfortunate and we all strongly condemn it." He said that political discussions were allowed throughout the country but, it does not mean that the public and private properties should be burnt and damaged. This is highly condemnable, he added.

He said that the purpose of celebrating 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' is to remember the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and the nation should respect and be proud of the martyrs, their families and their monuments.

He said that the protection of national institutions, especially the Pakistan Army should be ensured by all the citizens.

Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Tanveer on the occasion said, "The guarantee of our survival and development is in safe Pakistan, which is being protected by the Pakistan Army."Director Admin and Finance and Director Land Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA, Jamshed Aftab, Director State Management RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Architecture, Shuja Ali, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Mayo and other RDA and WASA officers and staffers attended the seminar and the walk. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs.

