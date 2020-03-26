UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready To Help Sindh Govt: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Ready to help Sindh govt: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that they were ready to help and support the Sindh government but it must take practical steps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that they were ready to help and support the Sindh government but it must take practical steps.

According to a communique on Thursday, in his video message he said that the provincial government had announced Rs3 billion relief package but so far nothing had reached doors of the people.

He said that they stood with the Sindh government but it should at least distribute ration bagsat the door steps of the people.

