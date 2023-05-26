UrduPoint.com

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Others Meet Caretaker Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.

The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs were condemned during the meeting, while unwavering solidarity was expressed with the martyrs and their families.

The CM lauded professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its consistent demonstration of bravery and valour.

The officers and jawans of the Pakistan Navy, who dedicate themselves for defending naval frontiers, are a source of immense pride for the nation, he added. It is reassuring to know that the Pakistan Navy, alongside the Pakistan Air Force and the Army, has consistently gave a befitting response to enemy aggression, the CM said.

He emphasised that the role played by the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding naval territories will be forever etched in golden words, symbolizing their invaluable contribution to the defense of Pakistan.

