UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiquetakes Over As Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiquetakes Over As Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP)

Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiqueassumed the Command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).COMCEP exercises Commandoverall Pakistan Navy Units/ Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiqueassumed the Command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).COMCEP exercises Commandoverall Pakistan Navy Units/ Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquewas commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Command Officer PNS JALALAT, PNS TIPPU SULTAN and Commissioning Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF F-22P Frigate. His distinguished Staff appointments include Captain Training at Pakistan Naval Academy, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Welfare &Housing) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

He has also served as Director Ops Analysis Cell at US NAVCENT, Bahrain.The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military.

The Change of Command ceremony was held at Naval Complex Walton, Lahore where Rear Admiral ZahidIlyashanded over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Central Punjab. Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquewas presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commanding Officers and Staff Officers of Headquarters COMCEP. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquevisited Shuhada's Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and Navy civilians.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy Punjab Bahawalpur Bahrain United Kingdom Wazirabad From Saif Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Suspect says he raped 30 children in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

32 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

21 minutes ago

Trump to delay auto tariff decision for another si ..

19 minutes ago

China set up innovation alliance fro seawater uran ..

19 minutes ago

Cyber bulling affects over 80% women in country

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.