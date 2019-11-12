Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiquetakes Over As Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP)

Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiqueassumed the Command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).COMCEP exercises Commandoverall Pakistan Navy Units/ Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiqueassumed the Command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).COMCEP exercises Commandoverall Pakistan Navy Units/ Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquewas commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Command Officer PNS JALALAT, PNS TIPPU SULTAN and Commissioning Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF F-22P Frigate. His distinguished Staff appointments include Captain Training at Pakistan Naval Academy, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Welfare &Housing) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

He has also served as Director Ops Analysis Cell at US NAVCENT, Bahrain.The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military.

The Change of Command ceremony was held at Naval Complex Walton, Lahore where Rear Admiral ZahidIlyashanded over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Central Punjab. Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquewas presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commanding Officers and Staff Officers of Headquarters COMCEP. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafiquevisited Shuhada's Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and Navy civilians.