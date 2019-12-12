Recommendations for promoting agriculture to be presented shortly: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that a parliamentary committee would present recommendations to promote agriculture sector in the Parliament shortly after consultation with all the stakeholders.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who called on him at Parliament House, he said that first time in the history of the country a parliamentary committee was established to address issues of the farmers.

Asad Qaiser said that harmony among the federation and provinces would help to promote development, social welfare and public prosperity.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy and it could be encouraged by the government. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar that the provincial government would open new venues of development and prosperity in the Punjab province.

Usman Buzdar apprised the Speaker National Assembly about the development schemes going on in the province.

He said that the provincial government was taking several steps to promote the agriculture and projects of pubic importance on priority basis.