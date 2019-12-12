UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recommendations For Promoting Agriculture To Be Presented Shortly: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Recommendations for promoting agriculture to be presented shortly: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that a parliamentary committee would present recommendations to promote agriculture sector in the Parliament shortly after consultation with all the stakeholders.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who called on him at Parliament House, he said that first time in the history of the country a parliamentary committee was established to address issues of the farmers.

Asad Qaiser said that harmony among the federation and provinces would help to promote development, social welfare and public prosperity.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy and it could be encouraged by the government. He expressed his confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar that the provincial government would open new venues of development and prosperity in the Punjab province.

Usman Buzdar apprised the Speaker National Assembly about the development schemes going on in the province.

He said that the provincial government was taking several steps to promote the agriculture and projects of pubic importance on priority basis.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Parliament Agriculture All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

39 minutes ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

46 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.