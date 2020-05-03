Red Crescent gets donation for Covid testing kits, PPE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Branch on Sunday received a donation of Rs 40 million from Novartis Pakistan.

The support package will go towards the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for medical workers and COVID-19 Testing Kits, said a news release here.

The cheques handover ceremony was organized at Hilal-e-Ahmer House Clifton.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Moin Khan and renowned Actor Adnan Siddiqui received a donation cheque on behalf of the Red Crescent and thanked the management of Novartis Pakistan.