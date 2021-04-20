UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till April 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Narowal sports City reference till April 27, against former minister for planning, development and reforms Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to misuse of powers.

At the outset of hearing, the associate lawyer informed the court that senior defence counsel could not attend the proceedings this day and prayed to adjourn the case.

The court summoned two prosecution witness on next date of hearing for testimony and adjourned the case.

Mr Ahsan was arrested by NAB in December 2019 and remained in custody for two months. He has pleaded his innocence in the case, but NAB has accused him of launching the NSC project close to the Pak-India border area in Narowal, escalating its cost from Rs750m to Rs3 billions by "misusing" his office when he was minister for planning and development in the last PML-N government.

