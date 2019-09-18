Reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel absence

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 25, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking sentence for nominated accused in the case.

The co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza attended the proceeding.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case due to absence of defense counsel Qazi Misbah.

