Reference Against Dar Adjourned Due To Defense Counsel Absence
Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:58 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 25, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking sentence for nominated accused in the case.
The co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza attended the proceeding.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case due to absence of defense counsel Qazi Misbah.