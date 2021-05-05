Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 26, on reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 26, on reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to absence of defence lawyer. The cross-examination with the co-witness couldn't be done due to it.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.