Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till May 26
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 26, on reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to absence of defence lawyer. The cross-examination with the co-witness couldn't be done due to it.